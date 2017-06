Everyone knows that Britney Spears lip-syncs. Or at least they THINK they know. Britney has a slightly different take on the matter.

She says, quote, “A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. Because I’m dancing so much I do have a little bit of playback, but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback.

“It really pisses me off because I am busting my ass out there and singing at the same time and nobody ever really gives me credit for it.”