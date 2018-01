She’s been doing Vegas residency gig for the last four years but the final show was December 31st, 2017.. so now Britney is taking the show out on the road for the “Piece Of Me” tour.

Check out her announcement:

I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK! See you guys this summer ✨ Details at https://t.co/vBBdBzsBG2 Video Credit: @NYRE pic.twitter.com/OW0VEEBqJ5 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 23, 2018

