Bunch Of People Are Mad That Blake Shelton Was Named Sexiest Man Alive

I could care less either way.. lol.. but a bunch of people are complaining that People Magazine chose Blake Shelton as their Sexiest Man Alive.

One Tweet read, quote, “He might be the sexiest guy at a San Fernando Valley country club-turned-strip mall, but that’s about it.”

Blake Shelton might be the sexiest guy at a San Fernando Valley country club-turned-strip mall, but that's about it. — Remy Carreiro (@Remy_Anne) November 15, 2017

And then there’s this one:

Blake Shelton is People’s Sexiest Man Alive because apparently Idris Elba, Chris Evans and Jason Momoa fell off the planet last night. — Jenn C 🦃🌽🥕🥔🍗🥃 (@TheJennC) November 15, 2017

And another:

I can't believe Russia thought Blake Shelton was the Sexiest Man Alive of 2017. Also, maybe Idris Elba should've campaigned more in Michigan and Ohio. — Eden Dranger (@Eden_Eats) November 15, 2017

You get the point.. but of course Blake has millions of supporters as well.

What do YOU think? Is Blake worthy of the honor?