Bunch Of People Are Mad That Blake Shelton Was Named Sexiest Man Alive
By Brock Mathews
|
Nov 16, 2017 @ 6:38 PM

I could care less either way.. lol.. but a bunch of people are complaining that People Magazine chose Blake Shelton as their Sexiest Man Alive.

One Tweet read, quote, “He might be the sexiest guy at a San Fernando Valley country club-turned-strip mall, but that’s about it.”

And then there’s this one:

And another:

You get the point.. but of course Blake has millions of supporters as well.

What do YOU think?  Is Blake worthy of the honor?

 

