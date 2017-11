So, Camila Cabello has become a star on her own. Hitting a home run with “Havana” to the point where she is re-thinking her entire album. Initially, it was going to be called “The hurting, the healing, and the loving.”

Well, allegedly, the album release is being delayed, so that they can incorporate Havana into the title; if not making it the title out right. This could help sells obviously. HERE is an article about the madness that I did not write myself.