Camila Cabello performed well with Pharrell on Sunday night at the Billboard Music Awards, but following the show the 21-year-old singer was taken to the hospital. Cabello herself posted on Twitter that the reasoning was a result of dehydration like symptoms.

As a result, Cabello will have to cancel her performance on Taylor Swift’s “Reputation” world tour for Tuesday, May 22 in Seattle, Washington. Allegedly, she will be ready to go in Denver on May 25.

