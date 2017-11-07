camila cabello says the thought of dancing used to make her cry.

camila cabello recently stated that she had an intense fear of dancing to the point it would make her cry. I totally get that, at my wedding, I had to do a first dance or whatever. Something stupid that my wife forced me to do.

So, there I was…6 feet 5 and very white trying to dance. Hmm. Back to Camila Cabello. Click HERE to read the full article, which I did not write myself.