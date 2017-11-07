camila cabello says the thought of dancing used to make her cry.
05/07/2017 - Camila Cabello - 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards - Arrivals and Press Room - The Shrine Auditorium - Los Angeles, CA, USA - Keywords: Vertical, TV Industry, Television Industry, Movie Industry, Film Industry, Award Show, People, Person, Arrival, Attending, Portrait, Photography, Arts Culture and Entertainment, Celebrity, Celebrities, Topix, Bestof, Red Carpet Event, Annual Event, California Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: PRPhotos.com - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1
camila cabello recently stated that she had an intense fear of dancing to the point it would make her cry. I totally get that, at my wedding, I had to do a first dance or whatever. Something stupid that my wife forced me to do.
So, there I was…6 feet 5 and very white trying to dance. Hmm. Back to Camila Cabello. Click HERE to read the full article, which I did not write myself.