Cardi B & Offset Are Already Married?
By Brock Mathews
|
Jun 26, 2018 @ 4:21 PM

How and why did they keep it a secret?  How.. Idk.  Why.. because Cardi felt her marriage was a moment that she, quote, “wanted to keep for myself”.  Fair enough.

TMZ has a copy of their marriage license.. click HERE if ya wanna see it.  They, of course, had to use their real names.  Cardi’s is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, and Offest’s is Kiari Kendrell Cephus.

After the news broke, Cardi issued a statement saying she felt her marriage was a moment that she, quote, “wanted to keep for myself.”  She added, quote, “Well now since you lil nosey [effs] know at least ya can stop saying I had a baby out of wedlock.”

