Cardi B went off on social media, calling it, quote, “the most disgusting place.” She added that it’s, quote, “driving your fav celebs into insanity.” Of course, I’m sure, that doesn’t mean she’ll be leaving social media anytime soon.. lol

In other Cardi B news, she hit up Instagram to announce her upcoming performance at Broccoli Fest will be her last until after the baby is born.

Check out the clip:

