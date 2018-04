More horrific than any nickleback song that I have ever heard! Worse than the beach boys, creed…who else do I hate? Kid rock, I hate kid Rock! This is worse than Brittany Spears’ ex husband Kevin Federline’s album “playing with fire.” This is worse than Shaq rapping!

The cash me outside girl not only has a music video, but she has been nominated for like best hip hop video or something. Click HERE to see this dreadful video and be dismayed and bewildered just like me.