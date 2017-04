According to TMZ, 14-year-old Danielle Bergoli, the so-called ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl, got busted for possession of marijuana while hanging out at a friend’s house in Boynton Beach, Florida.

The cops ‘cashed them outside’ with a joint, and neither of them would fess up, so the cops gave them both citations. But now, Danielle insists she wasn’t partaking.

Apparently, that’s the kind of deviant behavior she would never want to be associated with.