The Chainsmoker’s New Drummer

So this Australian beast of a drummer grabbed a lot of attention with his cover videos including this one of “Paris” and now, he’s going out on tour with The Chainsmokers. The lesson here is, keep posting those YouTube covers kids, you never know!
The Chainsmokers – Paris (Matt McGuire Drum Cover)
BEST COVER EVER Matt McGuire is joining us on our #MDNOTour! Welcome to the chainsmokers Matt! We found him online from his covers! So it's only right we announce this with his amazing Paris cover
Posted by The Chainsmokers on Monday, February 20, 2017