The Chainsmoker’s New Drummer

By Matt Deal
|
Mar 5, 7:00 PM

So this Australian beast of a drummer grabbed a lot of attention with his cover videos including this one of “Paris” and now, he’s going out on tour with The Chainsmokers. The lesson here is, keep posting those YouTube covers kids, you never know!

 

The Chainsmokers – Paris (Matt McGuire Drum Cover)

BEST COVER EVER Matt McGuire is joining us on our #MDNOTour! Welcome to the chainsmokers Matt! We found him online from his covers! So it's only right we announce this with his amazing Paris cover

Posted by The Chainsmokers on Monday, February 20, 2017

Related Content

Walk Off The Earth’s Next Level “Shape...
Comments