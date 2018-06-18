chaos ensues at Bruno Mars show; 1 confirmed dead/3 others hurt.

Bruno Mars was performing his set at the PinkPop Festival in the Netherlands on Sunday when a van plowed through the crowd reportedly killing one person and injuring at least three others. The driver fled the scene and at this time his or her motivations are not understood.

PinkPop is a major festival that has been around since 1970. Those of you in the two Virginia area have probably attended Carolina Rebellion or Rock on the Range. So, think about the amount of people at those shows and imagine a vehicle driving through the audience.

