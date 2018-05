Charli XCX is currently opening for Taylor Swift on her Reputation Tour.. sooooo, she decided to share with the world her top 10 favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Here they are:

10. “Trouble”

9. “Style”

8. “Gorgeous”

7. “Welcome To New York”

6. “Delicate”

5. “End Game”

4. “22″

3. “Love Story”

2. “Blank Space”

1. “Wildest Dreams” – “It’s so ethereal, this song makes me cry.”

https://twitter.com/charli_xcx/status/995707685558513664