Join us for the B-Dubs Music Hangout with Charlie Puth! We talked about his latest single, caviar and having the most watched video on YouTube.

Charlie Puth told us how we can all try to get his attention, which also happens to be the name of his latest single!

Plus, he told us about his upcoming album, “Voice Notes”, and explains why his old YouTube videos are suddenly gone!

He eats really expensive tiny foods and he told us what it was like to film the music video for “Attention.”