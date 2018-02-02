Check Out Some Fascinating Super Bowl Stats & Facts For Sunday’s Game

Some interesting Super Bowl stats include:
- If New England wins, Tom Brady will become the first quarterback ever to lead the league in passing and win the Super Bowl in the same year.
- Bill Belichick has coached the Patriots in seven Super Bowls, and not once have they scored in the first quarter.
- Brady is 40 and coach Bill Belichick is 65. They’re a combined 105 years old, which will be the oldest age for any starting quarterback-head coach combination in Super Bowl history.
- The Patriots have played in seven Super Bowls under Belichick. And win or lose, they’ve never once scored in the first quarter. They are 5-2 in those games.
- Should Nick Foles lead Philadelphia to a victory, he’d become the first quarterback to begin the season as a backup and then lead his team to a Lombardi Trophy since . . . Tom Brady in 2001.
- If the Eagles win, they’d be the 4th team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl after having a losing record in the previous season. They were 7-9 last year. The previous three were: The 1981 49ers, the 1999 Rams, and that 2001 Patriots team, which was the year Brady took over.
- This year, a player on the winning team gets a $112,000 bonus, while a player on the losing team takes home $56,000.