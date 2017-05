Justin Bieber’s India tour rider asks for meals that are named after his popular songs, purple carnations, a “special Indian Yoga Casket”, and he wants his dressing room to have a “large, glass-door refrigerator”.. and some other small requests too, see below:

Justin Bieber’s India tour rider includes a “Indian Yoga casket”, a jacuzzi and a press release that lists all his demands out for you. pic.twitter.com/afwHpMJHJM — Arjun S Ravi (@arjun_s_ravi) May 3, 2017