“The Chicken Dance” tops a list of the most-banned wedding songs.. what?! Lol

“The Cha-Cha Slide” is the second-most banned, followed by “Macarena”, “The Cupid Shuffle”, and “YMCA”.

Now, if you’re a “wedding person,” you’ll probably be outraged, because these are the ones you most LOOK FORWARD to.

This is all according to the people at FiveThirtyEight.com who claimed they asked a bunch of wedding DJs, who’d worked hundreds of weddings, what songs couples most often banned.