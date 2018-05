Kinda hard to tell how a movie’s going to be by a single trailer, but one thing they definitely got right is Freddie Mercury’s likeness!!

Freddie is played by Rami Malek from the TV show “Mr. Robot”.

Funny part is when they’re recording the song “Bohemian Rhapsody”, and Freddie informs guitarist Brian May, quote, “This is when the operatic section comes in.” 🙂

It hits theaters on November 2nd.