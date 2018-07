RELATED CONTENT

People On Twitter Are Making Fun Of Jay-Z For Wearing A Helmet On A Jet Ski

Beyoncé And Jay-Z Got Trapped On A Malfunctioning Floating Stage

Nicki Minaj Giving Out College Scholarships

Justin Bieber’s Mercedes SLS Broke Down While Out With His GF

This Is Why You NEVER Feed Sharks

WATCH: Woman Touches An Electric Fence And Wets Her Pants