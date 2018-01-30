Check Out Pink’s Response To The Recording Academy President Who Said Women Need To “Step Up”

Not only did his statement strike a nerve with Pink, but also Katy Perry and Charli XCX..

First, the Recording Academy President Neil Portnow’s original quote, “Women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level . . . [They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome.”

And here was Pink’s response:

And then Katy Perry’s:

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Another powerful woman, leading by example. We ALL have a responsibility to call out the absurd lack of equality everywhere we see it. I'm proud of ALL the women making incredible art in the face of continual resistance. ✊🏻

P.s VH1 Divas Live. https://t.co/RDmB7zRfId — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 30, 2018

And Charli XCX:

ugh bout 2 step up on 2 ur face.. women are making AMAZING music right now wtf is this dude talking about ????? https://t.co/EkijTA33QW — CHARLI XCX (@charli_xcx) January 29, 2018

