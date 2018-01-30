Check Out Pink’s Response To The Recording Academy President Who Said Women Need To “Step Up”
By Brock Mathews
|
Jan 30, 2018 @ 12:39 PM

Not only did his statement strike a nerve with Pink, but also Katy Perry and Charli XCX..

First, the Recording Academy President Neil Portnow’s original quote, “Women who have the creativity in their hearts and souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, producers, and want to be part of the industry on the executive level . . . [They need] to step up because I think they would be welcome.”

And here was Pink’s response:

And then Katy Perry’s:

And Charli XCX:

 

MORE HERE

Related Content

Pink Shares Breastfeeding Pic on Instagram.. and Y...
Pink Does Carpool Karaoke
WATCH: Pink & Reese Witherspoon Play “N...
Pink’s Admits She’s “Failing Bea...
Pink Announces 2018 World Tour
Pink Stole The Show At The VMA’s With A Spee...
Comments