Chester Bennington, Linkin Park singer, has passed away at age 41. Reportedly, he hanged himself. Personally, I was never a Linkin Park fan. I remember hating them at Ozzfest 2001 specifically. HOWEVER, I understand what his fans are feeling.

I was deeply affected by Kurt Cobain’s suicide in 1994. Granted, I was only 13-years-old. However, I was also crestfallen by Chris Cornell hanging himself earlier this year.

So, condolences to Bennington’s family, friends, and fans.

