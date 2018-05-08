Christina Aguilera to perform new song with Demi Lovato at the Billboard music awards.

I thought that the billboard music awards had totally jumped the proverbial shark when the ‘cash me outside girl’ was nominated for…God I don’t remember which category it was now. Alas, something positive about this award show; Christina Aguilera will be performing with Demi Lovato.

Demi is only 25 and has said many times that she grew up on Christina and considers her an idol. The song is reportedly called “Fall in line” and they will perform it together on May 20.

Meanwhile, Christina has started promoting her first album since 2012, which she will entitle “Liberation.”

The new album drops on June 15 and already has a single called “Accelerate.”

Click HERE for the full story.