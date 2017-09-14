Coca-Cola Coffee Was Just Released In Japan
By Brock Mathews
|
Sep 14, 2017 @ 7:04 PM

I’m not sure I know a single person who doesn’t drink coffee, soda, or both.  So it’s a huge mystery why Coke isn’t selling this product over HERE.

In Japan, they just released a new drink called Coca-Cola Coffee Plus.  It comes in a can and it’s a mix of coffee and Coke…with 50% more caffeine than regular Coke and 50% fewer calories.

So how is it?  Umm…maybe it’s best not to talk about that.  A review says the aroma is, quote, “not very delicious” and the flavor is mostly like Coke, but with a coffee aftertaste.

How ’bout it?  Would you give it a try?

