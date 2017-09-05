The Most Common “How-To” Questions That We Google

At this point, if we need info on how to do pretty much anything…we ask Google. And here are the questions people are asking the most.

Google News Lab just put together a list of the most common how-to questions that people search for, and here are some of the highlights:

1. How to fix a toilet

2. How to make scrambled eggs

3. How to kiss

4. How to love

5. How to get a girlfriend

6. How to change your name

7. How to solve a Rubik’s cube

8. How to draw a dog

9. How to pick a lock

10. How to gain weight