CONFIRMED: Justin Timberlake Is Headlining The Super Bowl Halftime Show

So the rumors were true.. Justin Timberlake will in fact headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show!

I DO have the time. Half the time… #PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

And then of course the NFL confirmed it too:

Minnesota. Super Bowl LII. February 4, 2018. @justintimberlake! #PepsiHalftime #SBLII A post shared by NFL (@nfl) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:04pm PDT

By the time February 4th 2018 rolls around it’ll have been 14 years since Justin last hit the Super Bowl stage with Janet Jackson.. wow, did I just type that? 14 years?! Doesn’t seem like 14 years, but yep it’s true.. the infamous Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction when JT exposed JJ’s boobie was back in 2004.

No word yet as to who might join JT on stage.. wouldn’t it be cool if Janet made an appearance? Lol 🙂