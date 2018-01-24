Confused After Getting Mixed Signals On A Date By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | Jan 24, 2018 @ 11:45 AM Shawn tells us that he had a successful date with Tiffany… but then she quit responding to his texts. Did something go wrong during the date? Or did he go too far afterwards? We called Tiffany to get the full story! Kidd Kraddick Morning Show Related Content Harvey Weinstein’s Daughter Called 911 Saying He W... Love Letters To Kellie: Wedding Edition Pining Over An Ex Kidd Kraddick’s Many Characters Ludacris & Vanessa Hudgens Host The Billboard... J-Si Interviews Chris Martin From Coldplay!