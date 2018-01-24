Confused After Getting Mixed Signals On A Date
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Jan 24, 2018 @ 11:45 AM

Shawn tells us that he had a successful date with Tiffany… but then she quit responding to his texts. Did something go wrong during the date? Or did he go too far afterwards?

We called Tiffany to get the full story!

Related Content

Harvey Weinstein’s Daughter Called 911 Saying He W...
Love Letters To Kellie: Wedding Edition
Pining Over An Ex
Kidd Kraddick’s Many Characters
Ludacris & Vanessa Hudgens Host The Billboard...
J-Si Interviews Chris Martin From Coldplay!
Comments