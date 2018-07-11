Congrats To Cardi B!!!

Congratulations to Cardi B, who gave birth to a baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on Tuesday.

Cardi shared the news on Instagram Wednesday, posting a nude photo of herself, covering her breasts and exposing her pregnant belly, surrounded by a colorful floral arrangement.

She commented, “Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18,” and tagged her husband Offset, “@offsetyrn.”

The baby is the first child for Cardi B and the fourth for Offset, born Kiari Cephus, who has three children from previous relationships.

The birth of their daughter comes two weeks after Cardi confirmed that she and Offset were secretly married last September.

On June 26, the “I Like It” rapper from Bronx, New York enjoyed a spectacular baby shower in Atlanta dubbed “Bardi Shower: A Bronx Fairytale.” The party featured a full band, dancing ballerinas, and pink roses of every shade. There was also a Bardi Baby Book Library, and a Bardi Baby Bodega filled with pink drinks.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.