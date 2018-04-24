Continued Thoughts & Prayers For Former President George H.W. Bush

NORFOLK, VA - JANUARY 10: Former president George H.W. Bush smiles as he arrives aboard the Navy's newest aircraft carrier the George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), named after him, during its commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk January 10, 2009 in Norfolk, Virginia. The George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) is a 97,000-ton aircraft carrier built for $6.2 billion and is the first aircraft carrier since the USS Ronald Regan was commission in 2003. (Photo by Jason Hirschfeld/Getty Images)

Just one day after burying his wife, first lady Barbara Bush, former President George H.W. Bush is in intensive care at at Houston hospital.

In a statement, spokesman Jim McGrath said “President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant.”

CNN reports that the former president is now alert and talking, but remains in intensive care.