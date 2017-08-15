Why the Courtroom Sketches of Taylor Swift Were So Off the Mark

When Taylor Swift’s courtroom sketches from her sexual-assault trial emerged on the Internet last week, Swifties and curious Internet lurkers expressed confusion and outrage. They said these drawings, by Denver artist Jeff Kandyba, look nothing like the singer. The trial ended Monday when the jury sided with Swift in her countersuit against former Denver D.J. David Muellerfor allegedly groping her at a meet-in-greet in 2013. And Kandyba used the end of the trial as an occasion to take care of some unfinished business of his own: defending his work.

“A person like Taylor Swift, who is very pretty—has perfectly proportioned dimensions on the face—is actually much harder [to sketch],” he told a Fox affiliate in Denver.

