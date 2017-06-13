Craigslist Father’s Day Gifts
By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show
|
Jun 13, 2017 @ 1:13 PM

Need help looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Craigslist has it. We shared these thoughtful gifts that were found on Craigslist… including Big Al’s Party Bus and more!

