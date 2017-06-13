Craigslist Father’s Day Gifts By Kidd Kraddick Morning Show | Jun 13, 2017 @ 1:13 PM Need help looking for the perfect Father’s Day gift? Craigslist has it. We shared these thoughtful gifts that were found on Craigslist… including Big Al’s Party Bus and more! Father's DayKidd Kraddick Morning Show Related Content Part-Time Justin Gets A Spray Tan! Jenna Fell Asleep During THIS Boring Movie Talking New Music And Beat The Bank! Kidd’s Kids Trip Craig Robinson Joins Us In-Studio Meet Kellie Rasberry