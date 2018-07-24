Craziest Baby Names From Last Year

Here are some of the CRAZIEST names that multiple parents decided to give their kids last year: There were 141 babies named Tesla . . . 51 named Isis . . . 18 named Espn . . . 11 named Arson . . . and six named Abcde.

I kid you not! And I don’t mean to offend anyone, but really.. Abcde?

This info comes from the website Nameberry.com, which went through the Social Security Administration’s data on baby names from last year to find some of the craziest names that MULTIPLE parents decided to give to their kids.

