A Dad Disciplines His Kid By Dressing As A Clown And Chasing Her…Then A Scared Neighbor Shoots At Him

Can’t make this stuff up..

A dad in Ohio dressed up as a CLOWN on Saturday and chased his six-year-old daughter to try to scare her into behaving better.

But she had no idea it was him. So as she ran down the street screaming, she ran into a random neighbor’s apartment and begged for help because a clown was chasing her.

The neighbor had already knocked back a few beers and HE was scared of the clown outside too…so he grabbed his GUN and fired a few shots at him. Fortunately they missed.

The cops eventually came and sorted everything out. The dad was arrested for child endangerment, and the neighbor was arrested for using weapons while intoxicated.

They’re both due in court today.