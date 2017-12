Rantberry alert! What advice would you give to someone that wants to track down her high-school sweetheart ex-con that just came out of hiding? You can only imagine what Kellie has to say about it.

Plus, is it ok to date a guy that has a baby on the way? And can a mother-in-law be a deal breaker? Kellie gives her advice on these letters and more!

Need advice? Ask Kellie, the love expert, and submit your letter HERE.