It’s being billed as a day of music, unity, and peace, and will include performances by Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Ariana Grande, and The Roots. It’s “A Concert for Charlottesville” hosted by the Dave Matthews Band and it’ll take place on the 24th of this month at UVA’s Scott Stadium in Charlottesville.

Tickets are free, although those planning to attend are encouraged to make a donation to the “Concert for Charlottesville Fund” at the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation.

