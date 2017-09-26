Demi Lovato Announces ‘Simply Complicated’ Documentary Release Date

The new series will be out Oct. 17 via YouTube.

On Tuesday (Sept. 26), Demi Lovato revealed her new documentary series, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, will be out next month, telling her fans on Twitter that the project has been a “long time in the making” and will be out Oct. 17.

Lovato recently talked to The Hollywood Reporter about wanting to show fans an intimate, personal aspect of her life when she’s not onstage, allowing fans to understand better what happens backstage when you’re in the limelight as well as the struggles that come with struggling with mental health and other tough aspects of life.

“I’m looking at my future and my past, and I want to share that with my fans,” she said.

The pop star also hinted on Twitter that the series would discuss her sexual orientation, a topic she feels strongly about keeping personal rather than announcing as fodder for headlines. Last week she tweeted, “If you’re that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don’t owe anybody anything.”

In addition to her documentary, Lovato’s sixth studio album, Tell Me You Love Me, comes out Sept. 29.

