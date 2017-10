INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Singer Demi Lovato arrives at We Day California 2017 at The Forum on April 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Demi Lovato dresses as Selena for Halloween. I don’t mean Selena Gomez either. I mean, the pop star Selena that was shot back in 1995.

HERE is an article that has photos. (I did not write it.)