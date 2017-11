Yeah, so the MTV EMAs went down last night in London, England and Demi Lovato brought her powerhouse vocals, but forgot her shirt. Demi performed both her smash “Sorry Not Sorry” and new single “Tell Me You Love Me”…but the biggest headline today seems to be the shirt that she didn’t wear.

Demi went shirtless, baring only a jacket to cover her top assets. I’m guessing lots of double-sided tape?

Check out the pic:

