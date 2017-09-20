Demi Lovato Hints She Will Address Sexuality in New Documentary

Demi Lovato arrives at the annual Brent Shapiro Foundation For Alcohol and Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular at a Private Residence on Sept. 9, 2017 in Beverly Hills, Calif.

“If I ever I want to talk about it, I want it to be on my own terms,” the singer said.

Demi Lovato will not be talking to the press about her sexual orientation, but the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer implies she will touch upon it in her upcoming YouTube documentary series, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated, debuting on Oct. 12.

“Just because I’m refuse to label myself for the sake of a headline doesn’t mean I’m not going to stand up for what I believe in,” Lovato tweeted Wednesday night (Sept. 20). “If you’re that curious about my sexuality, watch my documentary. But I don’t owe anybody anything.”