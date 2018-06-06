Demi Lovato implies sexual abuse.
By Dan McMahon
|
Jun 6, 2018

Demi Lovato recently disclosed in a Twitter Q & A that she once sent a Las Vegas call girl, polite euphemism, to her bodyguard’s hotel room without his consent. She talked about how it was the greatest prank ever. Well, a plethora of people came at her saying ABUSE IS ABUSE! You sexually harassed him! (The hooker went into his room and grabbed his genitals.) Had a man done this to a woman it could have been a much bigger deal.

Well, Demi trying to silence her critics made an ambiguous statement implying that she had previously been sexually abused. Given the context it seemed like a poor time to acknowledge that trauma.

