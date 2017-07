She was busy filming the music video to her upcoming single in Los Angeles last week.

But Demi Lovato was getting ready to bust some moves of a different kind as she headed to Kendrick Lamar’s concert in New York on Sunday night.

The Skyscraper singer, 24, looked fierce as she headed to the gig, strutting her stuff in a low-cut, long-sleeve navy shirt and tight black jeans.

HERE is the full article.