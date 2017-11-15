Demi Lovato & Luis Fonsi have a song together dropping on Friday.

Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi have collaborated together and their song entitled “Echame La Culpa” gets released on Friday. I am certain that I probably won’t understand the lyrics, but hey, Demi Lovato was walking around London with a sheer body suit with lots of cleavage and leather. I am know that you’ll be able to paint me with the pervert brush, but HERE is a link to see the pictures yourself. (I don’t own them personally or have the copyright ability to post them there.)