Demi Lovato & Luis Fonsi have a song together dropping on Friday.
|
Nov 15, 2017 @ 10:32 PM
09/09/2017 - Demi Lovato - Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular 2017 - Arrivals - Private Residence - Beverly Hills, CA, USA - Keywords: Vertical Celebrities, Celebrity, Vertical, Brent Shapiro Foundation's 12th Annual Summer Spectacular Under the Stars, Portrait, Photography, Residential Building, Arts Culture and Entertainment, Attending, Person, People, Annual Event, Red Carpet Arrival, Arts Culture and Entertainment, Addiction, Charity, Benefit, Fundraiser, Fundraising, Los Angeles, California Orientation: Portrait Face Count: 1 - False - Photo Credit: Guillermo Proano / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827) - Portrait Face Count: 1
Demi Lovato and Luis Fonsi have collaborated together and their song entitled “Echame La Culpa” gets released on Friday. I am certain that I probably won’t understand the lyrics, but hey, Demi Lovato was walking around London with a sheer body suit with lots of cleavage and leather. I am know that you’ll be able to paint me with the pervert brush, but HERE is a link to see the pictures yourself. (I don’t own them personally or have the copyright ability to post them there.)