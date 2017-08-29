Demi Lovato on Her Mayweather-McGregor National Anthem: ‘It Was Mind-Blowing!

Fresh from singing the national anthem at Saturday night’s super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, Demi Lovato hit the carpet at the MTV VMAs 24 hours later in Inglewood, California, looking fierce in a sheer and sparkly Zuhair Murad outfit.

Demi, riding high with the hit single “Sorry Not Sorry,” told “Extra’s” Renee Bargh of singing at the fight with the whole world watching and listening, “It was mind-blowing!”

Demi added, “I was so nervous I had to hold the mic in both hands, I was shaking so bad… It was so much more than just singing the national anthem.”

Click HERE for the full article.