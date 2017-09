INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Singer Demi Lovato arrives at We Day California 2017 at The Forum on April 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Twitter sure thinks so. Demi was spotted holding hands with a woman at Disneyworld and people on Twitter are going nuts with it.

THEY LOOK SO HAPPY TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/2cUsrBV8Ht — Drea (@Flawless_Demi_) September 11, 2017

Read more HERE.