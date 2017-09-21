Demi Lovato is not revealing her sexuality

Demi Lovato is so “Confident” that she doesn’t feel like she needs labels.

The singer is pushing back on inquiries about her sexuality, tweeting she doesn’t “owe anybody anything.”

In a recent interview with PrideSource.com, Lovato talked about her song “Cool for the Summer,” which she said she intended as “just fun and bi-curiosity.”

She also discussed why she doesn’t speak about her sexuality.

“I just feel like everyone’s always looking for a headline and they always want their magazine or TV show or whatever to be the one to break what my sexuality is,” she said. “I feel like it’s irrelevant to what my music is all about.

“I stand up for the things that I believe in and the things that I’m passionate about, but I like to keep my personal life as private as possible when it comes to dating and sexuality and all that stuff just because it has nothing to do with my music.”