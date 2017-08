Lovato’s once hard-partying ways are clearly a thing of the past. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer revealed she has only two vices these days.

“I love cigars. I only smoke them when I’m in Vegas or on a special occasion,” she shared. “It’s all I have left — that and Redbull. One night in Vegas, I got a sugar-free Redbull and a cigar and those are my vices. I’m set.”

Lovato is turning 25 on Sunday, and there’s no denying she’s already lived a big life so far.

HERE is the full article.