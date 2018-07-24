Demi Lovato Rushed To Hospital For Apparent Heroin Overdose

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 23: Honoree Demi Lovato at the 2017 InStyle Awards presented in partnership with FIJI WaterAssignment at The Getty Center on October 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI Water)

TMZ is reporting that Demi Lovato has been hospitalized for an apparent heroin overdose. At this point her condition is unknown.

Demi had claimed sobriety for 6 years before recently admitting she had fallen off the wagon.

We hope she is okay, and offer our thoughts & prayers!

