She credits Brazilian jiu jitsu with toning her body, even recently picking up a coveted blue belt in the sport.

And on Tuesday, Demi Lovato showed off the benefits from her fight training as she arrived to Good Morning America in New York City.

The 25-year-old singer showed off her legs in a denim dress that featured high slits that gave a glimpse at her strong legs, which were emphasized by a pair of white heels.

