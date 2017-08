INGLEWOOD, CA - APRIL 27: Singer Demi Lovato arrives at We Day California 2017 at The Forum on April 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The Sorry Not Sorry singer will perform for the main event:

Mayweather VS McGregor…Demi Lovato will be performing the national anthem prior to the $100 fight.

HERE is the full story.