Demi Lovato On Staying Sober: Every Day Is A Battle

“I make sure I stay on my medications. I go to AA meetings. I do what I can physically in the gym. I make it a priority.” Five-and-a-half years after she got sober, singer Demi Lovato says that she still has to work on her recovery each and every day.

“Every day is a battle,” Lovato said at the annual Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills last weekend. Lovato was accepting the Spirit of Sobriety award from the foundation, which was founded by lawyer Robert Shapiro in honor of his young son Brent, who died of a drug overdose in his early 20s. “You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well,” Lovato said, according to People.

