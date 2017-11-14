Demi Lovato wears no shirt at all, underneath her jacket, at the MTV European music awards.

Demi Lovato was flaunting her mammary glands, polite euphemism, at the MTV European Music Awards. I mean, literally she was at the show with a suit-jacket and no shirt. (I didn’t say that I was complaining; I am a dirty 37-year-old man after-all. Anyway, she was bare chested underneath with the jacket covering the elusive nipples. Technically, I don’t own the rights to these photos so I can’t post them per se. HOWEVER, you can click HERE to see for yourself.