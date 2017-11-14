Demi Lovato wears no shirt at all, underneath her jacket, at the MTV European music awards.
Nov 14, 2017 @ 12:14 AM
Demi Lovato was flaunting her mammary glands, polite euphemism, at the MTV European Music Awards. I mean, literally she was at the show with a suit-jacket and no shirt. (I didn’t say that I was complaining; I am a dirty 37-year-old man after-all. Anyway, she was bare chested underneath with the jacket covering the elusive nipples. Technically, I don’t own the rights to these photos so I can’t post them per se. HOWEVER, you can click HERE to see for yourself.